DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / 31 units of blood collected at camp organised by Red Cross Society

31 units of blood collected at camp organised by Red Cross Society

In view of the rising tension along India-Pakistan border and in compliance with directives from the Punjab government, a blood donation camp was organised at the Blood Bank in Guru Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara. The event was held under the supervision...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A blood donation camp organised in Guru Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara.
Advertisement

In view of the rising tension along India-Pakistan border and in compliance with directives from the Punjab government, a blood donation camp was organised at the Blood Bank in Guru Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara.

The event was held under the supervision of Malkiat Singh Raghbotra, following the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala and Chairman, District Red Cross Society, Amit Kumar Panchal.

The camp was inaugurated by Resham Chand Birha, secretary of the District Red Cross Society, Kapurthala. In his opening address, he mentioned that the Governor of Punjab had called upon the youth to show solidarity with the Army on the occasion of Red Cross Day (May 8) by donating blood generously.

Advertisement

A total of 31 units of blood were collected during the camp, organised in collaboration with the District Red Cross Society, the Blood Bank, and Lions Club, Phagwara Royal. The young donors expressed their patriotic fervour, stating that they were ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the nation and to stand with the Armed Forces.

Prominent attendees included Lion Vikas Kochhar, Kapil Dev Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Harbans Lal, Gurmeet Palahi, and blood bank staff members Krishan Kumar, Mohan Lal Taneja, Tara Chand Chumber, Kuldeep Duggal, Seema Rana, Vipin Khurana, Deepa Saini and Jaswinder Singh, president of Gurdwara Prem Nagar.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper