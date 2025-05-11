31 units of blood collected at camp organised by Red Cross Society

In view of the rising tension along India-Pakistan border and in compliance with directives from the Punjab government, a blood donation camp was organised at the Blood Bank in Guru Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara.

The event was held under the supervision of Malkiat Singh Raghbotra, following the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala and Chairman, District Red Cross Society, Amit Kumar Panchal.

The camp was inaugurated by Resham Chand Birha, secretary of the District Red Cross Society, Kapurthala. In his opening address, he mentioned that the Governor of Punjab had called upon the youth to show solidarity with the Army on the occasion of Red Cross Day (May 8) by donating blood generously.

A total of 31 units of blood were collected during the camp, organised in collaboration with the District Red Cross Society, the Blood Bank, and Lions Club, Phagwara Royal. The young donors expressed their patriotic fervour, stating that they were ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the nation and to stand with the Armed Forces.

Prominent attendees included Lion Vikas Kochhar, Kapil Dev Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Harbans Lal, Gurmeet Palahi, and blood bank staff members Krishan Kumar, Mohan Lal Taneja, Tara Chand Chumber, Kuldeep Duggal, Seema Rana, Vipin Khurana, Deepa Saini and Jaswinder Singh, president of Gurdwara Prem Nagar.