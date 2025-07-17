32 Revenue Dept services, making of driving licences, RCs now available at Sewa Kendras

Providing a major convenience to the general public, the Punjab Government has now made available five services related to the Revenue Department and 27 services related to driving licences and vehicle registration certificates (RC) under the Transport Department at Sewa Kendras.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Himanshu Aggarwal said under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government had now made available services, including deed registration, deed drafting, submission of deeds for pre-verification, appointment booking, payment of stamp duty, application for mutation (based on inheritance or registered deeds), application for entry of reports (court orders, bank loans/mortgages, or their release), application for correction in records, and application for digitally signed fard available at Sewa Kendras.

Additionally, 15 services related to driving licences and 12 services related to RCs would now be accessible from Sewa Kendras, he said.

Dr Aggarwal said the services related to driving licences, include applying for learner’s licence, address change, name change and duplicate learner’s licence, along with driving licence services like applying for duplicate licence, renewal (where track test is not required), replacement, address change, name change, date of birth correction, licence extract provisioning, licence surrender, badge for public service vehicles, conductor licence renewal, and extension of learner’s licence validity.

RC-related services include applying for duplicate RC, ownership transfer of non-commercial vehicles, hypothecation continuation (in case of ownership/name change), hypothecation endorsement, fitness certificates for commercial vehicles (heavy/medium/three-wheeler/four-wheeler/LMV), payment of additional lifetime tax (in case of ownership transfer), viewing of RC detail, NOC for RC, mobile number update in transport service records, and address change in the RC.

The DC said residents, who cannot visit Sewa Kendras, can avail these services from home through doorstep delivery by calling on the number 1076.