32-year-old man dies by suicide in Phagwara village

A 32-year-old man was found dead at his residence under suspicious circumstances, after he allegedly died by suicide at Panshta village near Phagwara on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Amritpal Singh, son of Ajit Singh, a resident of the village. According to preliminary information shared by family members, Amritpal had been married around eight months ago. Relatives stated that domestic disputes had reportedly occurred between the couple in recent months.

Advertisement

Family sources indicated that on Wednesday evening, an argument allegedly took place between Amritpal and his wife, following which she left for her parental home, taking some belongings with her. His sister, Kiranjit Kaur, told police that she was with her brother for most of the night. However, at his insistence, she later went downstairs to rest.

Advertisement

At around 7 am on Thursday, she found him hanging inside the room. The family immediately alerted local authorities. Police personnel reached the spot and took the body into custody. The remains were sent to the Civil Hospital in Phagwara for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police officials stated that further legal proceedings will be carried out based on statements recorded from family members and findings from the post-mortem report. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.