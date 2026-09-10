3,200 register for ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ in Hoshiarpur

The fourth edition of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ has begun in the district, with around 3,200 players registering so far, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said on Wednesday.

The games, aimed at promoting sports and encouraging people of all age groups to participate, are being organised in 38 disciplines across nine age categories, ranging from Under-14 to those above 70 years. Competitions will be held for both men and women.

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Jain said block-level competitions would continue till September 18, while district-level events would be held from September 20 to 30.

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Seven disciplines including athletics, kho-kho, kabaddi (national style), kabaddi (circle style), football, volleyball (smashing) and volleyball (shooting) are being conducted at the block-level. The winners will qualify for the district-level competitions.

Twenty-one disciplines, including hockey, badminton, basketball, boxing, wrestling, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting, chess, shooting, fencing, archery and roller skating, have been included directly at the district-level. In all, competitions in 28 disciplines will be held at the district level.

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Winners will receive prize money of more than Rs 12 crore along with gradation certificates. The DC urged youth, players and sports clubs to participate in large numbers, saying sports help develop fitness, discipline, confidence and team spirit.