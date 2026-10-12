328 found travelling without rly tickets, Rs 2.78 lakh recovered

A special railway ticket checking drive was conducted on the Ferozepur Cantt-Jalandhar City section.

During the checking, 328 passengers were detected travelling without tickets and a total railway revenue of ₹2,78,835 was recovered from them.

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A joint team of ticket checking staff and the Railway Protection Force conducted surprise ticket checks at various stations and on trains.

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The drive was conducted under the directions of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ferozepur Raliway Division, Basant Kumar.

Basant stated that the special drive was conducted to curb ticketless and irregular travel on the section. Under the operation, ticket checking teams reached various stations along the section in advance by bus and conducted surprise ticket checks on passing trains as well as within station premises.

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Ferozepur Division appealed to all passengers to travel only with valid tickets and to cooperate with the railway staff during checking.

Special drives have been conducted across various stations to ensure ticketing compliance and officials said these will continue in coming days to ensure a better, safe and convenient travel experience for passengers.