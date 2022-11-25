33 more Aam Aadmi Clinics in Hoshiarpur soon: Minister

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 24

To provide better health services to the people in entire Hoshiarpur district, 33 new Aam Aadmi Clinics will be be opened in the district soon. While 31 clinics will be opened in rural areas, two will come up in urban areas.

Hoshiarpur MLA and Cabinet Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said many people had benefitted from the eight such clinics already running in the district. Now the state government wanted to extend such state-of-the-art health facilities in other areas of the district as well. He said after the opening of these clinics, the number of Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district will increase to 41.

The Cabinet Minister said preparations were going on at the administrative level on a large scale to prepare the Aam Aadmi Clinics.