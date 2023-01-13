33 officials of sewa kendras honoured

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 12

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Thursday felicitated 33 staff members of sewa kendras for their exemplary performance while providing services at the centres and contributing in making Jalandhar a leading district in terms of lowest pendency in Punjab.

Handing over appreciation letters to sewa kendra staff members, the DC lauded their determination in ensuring the citizen-centric services in a time-bound manner. Jalandhar earlier reached the advanced stage of the Prime Minister’s awards in the category of improving service delivery to people.

The DC also said the Department of Governance Reforms has undertaken some remarkable initiative to further improve the quality of public delivery by doing away with the need of physical presence for six services, including income certificate, rural area certificate, addition of name in birth certificate, income and asset certificate, general caste certificate and senior citizen ID Card. Notably, over 3.5 lakh visitors have taken the benefit of government services through sewa kendras that too in a time-bound.