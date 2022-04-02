331 families of Covid victims get Rs 50K aid

Nawanshahr, April 1
Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Friday said 331 families of Covid-19 victims in the district have been given the benefit of ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000.
Chairing a meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee, the Deputy Commissioner said the financial assistance was provided to the families of 331 families of Covid victims. He said the state government had announced to give Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia to each of the families of people who died due to Covid-19.
He said the claimants submitted their application through a form to the SDMs along with specified documents, including the death certificate certifying the cause of death, identity proof of the claimant, proof of relationship between the deceased and the claimant, laboratory report.
