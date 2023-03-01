35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, February 28

As many as 25 motorcycles and 12 cars parked outside the Subhanpur police station as court case properties accidentally caught fire and got completely charred on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm and there are reports that some short circuit in electricity wires and a transformer nearby led to sparks which caused fire. Several blasts were heard from the spot which led to panic in the area. Three fire brigade vehicles were immediately pressed into action from Kapurthala and Kartarpur and the teams had to work hard to douse the flames.

SP (Detective) Harvinder Singh said the police teams had acted swiftly and had immediately got removed some vehicles to a safe distance as soon as the fire had started.