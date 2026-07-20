35 CCTV cameras installed to curb illegal garbage dumping

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has intensified its drive against illegal garbage dumping by installing surveillance cameras at vulnerable locations across the city.

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According to MC officials, cameras have been installed at 14 identified dumping hotspots. A total of 35 CCTV cameras have already been installed and officials said more cameras will be put up at more locations.

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The move aims to curb the practice of unauthorised garbage dumping, particularly in public places. Officials said some people dispose of waste at unauthorised dumping sites.

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"Those found dumping garbage before or after the scheduled collection time or at unauthorised locations will be identified through CCTV footage and penalised," an MC official said.

Among the locations with the highest number of cameras is the central verge in the Tanda Road mandi area, where eight cameras have been installed. Eight cameras have been installed on the stretch from Kapurthala Road towards the Wariana dump site. Other locations where surveillance cameras have been installed include the area near Ranveer Classic, Focal Point and several other vulnerable spots identified by the civic body.

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The MC officials said the surveillance initiative is part of the corporation's efforts to improve sanitation, discourage littering and ensure better waste management across the city.