Rs 35-crore property tax collected

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 28

The Municipal Corporation has collected over Rs 35 crore property tax in this financial year. Last year, the MC could recover only Rs 29 crore against the target of Rs 42 crore. Officials said they were expecting more recovery till March 31.

MC likely to rope in pvt company The Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, is planning to involve a private company to check property tax evaders. Sources said the tender process for the same would start soon.

If someone doesn’t pay property tax, inspectors of the Property Tax Wing visit the areas to recover the tax as per the laid down procedures of action. Defaulters who have not paid the tax are served notice under the Section 112 of the Municipal Corporation Act to which they have to file a reply within three days, failing which another notice of sealing the property is served under Section 138 of the Act.

Once the property is sealed, it will only be handed over to the owner after the payment is made. It is also reported that for the first time, the Municipal Corporation is planning to involve a private company to check property tax evaders. Sources said the tender process for the same will start soon.

The Tribune had recently highlighted that some property taxpayers in the city were not paying the exact amount of tax to the Municipal Corporation and evading the entire amount. They either show the property area to be less than what it actually is or pay the tax for just one storey, even if it is a two or three-storey house or a building.

This had come to the notice of senior officials of the Municipal Corporation and a warning had also been given in this regard to residents and employees so that they check the discrepancies that are happening.

“Property owners who are indulging in malpractices stand to face legal action,” officials had said.