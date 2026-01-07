DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / 35 intoxicating pills seized in Shahkot, one arrested

35 intoxicating pills seized in Shahkot, one arrested

Our Correspondent
Shahkot, Updated At : 04:14 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. Istock
In a significant action against drug trafficking, police have registered a case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act following the recovery of narcotic substances near the railway bridge at Kotli Gajran. DSP Shahkot Sukhpal Singh said here today that the case was registered in Talwandi Sanghera police post.

During the action, police recovered 35 loose intoxicating pills, identified as pink-coloured narcotic tablets, from the possession of the accused. The recovery was made in connection with a Maruti car bearing registration number PB-08-P-2600, which was also taken into custody, said DSP.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Kalyan alias Kalu, resident of Mohalla Rishi Nagar, Shahkot, and Rakesh Kumar alias Rinku, resident of Mohalla Purani Gali, Shahkot.

Rakesh Kumar alias Rinku has been arrested, further legal action is being pursued against the second accused in accordance with law. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and to identify any wider network involved.

