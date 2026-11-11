35 Jalandhar areas flagged as drug abuse hotspots

As many as 35 drug hotspots have been identified across Jalandhar, highlighting areas where drug abuse and substance use continue to be a major concern. Officials said the exercise aims to map vulnerable locations and strengthen targeted anti-drug interventions across the district.

The identified hotspots are spread across several neighbourhoods in the western and south-western parts of the city, including Bhargo Camp, Basti Gujjan, Basti Danishmandan, Basti Bawa Khel, Chogitti, Isa Nagar and Mota Singh Nagar. The list also includes rural pockets, particularly in the Phillaur belt, such as Barapind, Ganna Pind, Silkiana and Samrari, besides areas around Adampur.

Other locations identified include Adampur Urban Ward No. 1, Naharpur, Alampur Bakka, Pholriwal, Sansarpur, Dhina, Sofi Pind, Kalabakra, Kingra Choa, Jandiala, Lakhanpur, Buta Dia Channa, Dharma Dia Channa, Shankar, Damaoria Pul, Transport Nagar, Babu Jagjivan Ram Chowk, Garha Ward No. 18, Haveli, Saidpur, Abadpur, Mehandi Sahwali Gali and Guru Nanakpura Mohalla.

Following the identification of the hotspots, the district administration has drawn up a coordinated response involving the police, Health Department, village panchayats and the Food and Drug Administration.

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As part of the measures, officials have been directed to install CCTV cameras, improve street lighting and upgrade basic infrastructure in these areas. Police teams are also inspecting abandoned buildings and secluded spots suspected of being used for drug consumption. The authorities have been asked to identify properties owned by drug smugglers and initiate legal action against them.

Dr Rajesh Garg, Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, said senior medical officers from the areas concerned were part of the teams visiting the hotspots. “Our responsibility is to identify drug users, counsel them, conduct health check-ups and ensure their treatment at de-addiction and rehabilitation centres or OOAT clinics, wherever required,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration has been directed to intensify inspections of medical stores and take strict action against the illegal sale of banned drugs. Officials have also been asked to ensure that tobacco products are not sold within 100 metres of educational institutions.

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Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said police teams were visiting the identified areas and inspecting abandoned buildings that had become safe havens for drug users. The exercise would continue till the end of November, he added.