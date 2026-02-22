DT
350 examined at eye check-up camp

350 examined at eye check-up camp

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:04 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
In a humanitarian initiative, Dr Rajan Eye Care organised a free eye check-up and surgery camp at Gillan village in Ludhiana district, dedicated to the fond memory of Subedar Ranjit Singh. The camp witnessed an overwhelming response from local residents, reflecting both the pressing need for accessible eye care.

During the camp, nearly 350 patients underwent comprehensive eye examinations in the Outpatient Department (OPD). As part of the outreach effort, around 200 underprivileged individuals were provided free spectacles to improve their vision and quality of life.

A team led by renowned eye specialist Dr S Rajan identified 30 patients requiring surgical intervention. These patients successfully underwent free cataract surgeries, during which advanced foldable intraocular lenses were implanted, restoring clear vision and bringing renewed hope to their lives. Post-surgery, the beneficiaries were also provided protective glasses free of cost to ensure safe recovery.

In addition, at least 180 patients received essential medicines free of charge based on their medical needs. — OC

