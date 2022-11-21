350 participate in science fest

Jalandhar, November 20
The Innovation Hub, Pushpa Gujral Science City, organised Science Fest 2022 to promote innovation and creativity among the school students through development of working models in various fields of science and technology. More than 350 students from different schools across Punjab took part in the fest.
Dr Neelima Jerath, the Director General of the Science City, said, “Creativity is a function of knowledge, curiosity and imagination which leads to innovation. But simply having knowledge does not guarantee creativity. We must give some room to young minds, for the welfare of society.
Dr Rajesh Grover, the Director of the Science City, exhorted the students to not let their curiosity die due to some fear or inhibition.
A panel of experts from NIT, GNA University, and Thapar Institute evaluated the projects presented by the students.
