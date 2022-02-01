356 poll-related complaints disposed of in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 31

As many as 356 complaints received so far in the district related to the Vidhan Sabha elections have been disposed of in a time bound manner.

While a 24-hour district level grievance cell has been constituted in the District Administrative Complex for fixing complaints, action is being taken within 100 minutes of receiving the complaints received through cVigil. So far, 63 complaints were received by the Grievance Cell and all these had been resolved. DC-cum-District Election Officer Apneet Riyait said if any matter or complaint regarding the violation of the Model Code of Conduct came to notice, a complaint could be made to the complaint cell on 01882-220412 or toll free number 1950.

The District Election Officer said after the implementation of Model Code of Conduct in the district, the district administration was resolving every complaint related to the election in a time bound manner, for which trained staff was working to settle these complaints.

She said the complaints received through cVigil, which is an online complaint system based on Android platform, were being resolved within the stipulated time. —