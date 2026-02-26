36 employees of Jalandhar DEO office working in unsafe building

Despite the severely dilapidated condition of the two-storey building housing the office of District Education Officer (Secondary), employees continue to work inside the unsafe building, with no clear plan for relocation in sight.

At present, 36 employees are working inside the crumbling building, raising serious concerns about the safety of staff members and visitors, who come to the office daily for official work.

The DEO office, located near Mission Compound in Adarsh Nagar, shows visible cracks on several walls. Plaster has peeled off at many places, exposing the inner structure. Employees working inside the office said they have to sit under the damaged ceilings and cracked walls everyday, with the condition worsening each day.

Highlighting the grim situation, the employees said after the heavy rainfall in September this year, several official records kept inside the building were destroyed.

They added that the condition becomes even more alarming during the rainy season as water enters the premises and parts of the building get inundated, putting important documents and infrastructure at further risk.

Despite this, there has been no official announcement about shifting the office to a safer location.

Ironically, while parts of the district Education Department premises have recently undergone beautification and minor renovation work, the main building accommodating the DEO office staff has not received the similar attention.

Fresh paint and improved surroundings in some areas stand in sharp contrast to the crumbling condition of the office structure where core administrative work is carried out.

The employees said the issue of the building’s condition has been discussed several times, but no concrete action has followed with them continuing to work in the same environment, managing important education related records, files and correspondence.

Gurinderjeet Kaur, District Education Officer (Secondary), said, “We carried out minor repair works as per requirements. Since I joined the post two years ago, no plan to relocate the office has been discussed.”

Responding to concerns about the reported damage to official records, she said, “I have not received any information from the staff regarding the damaged official records.”

