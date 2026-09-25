36 teams vie for top honours in state-level U-17 football tourney

The state-level football competition for boys in the Under-17 category was inaugurated in Jalandhar district under the aegis of District Education Officer (Secondary) Dr Gurinderjit Kaur. The competition, being organised as part of the 70th Punjab State Inter-District School Games, is being held in Jalandhar from September 22 to September 25.

As many as 36 teams, comprising squads from 23 districts and 13 sports wings across Punjab, are competing in the four-day tournament. The competition is expected to provide a platform for emerging football talent from across the state to showcase their skills.

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Apart from district teams, the sports wing and academies participating in the tournament include Sports wing, Paldi; JSSF, Nawanshahr; PIS, Anandpur Sahib; PIS, Phagwara; Sports Wing, Government Senior Secondary School, Dhingrian; Sant Baba Harnam Singh Football Academy, Mehna; Sports Wing, Bandon; YFC Rurka Kalan; PIS, Mahilpur; NRI Academy, Chak Guru; Meeri Peeri Football Academy; Sports Wing, Government Senior Secondary School, Meghowal, Doaba and PIS Mohali.

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Over the past three days, teams arriving from various districts and sports wings have showcased their talent with zeal, enthusiasm and sportsmanship at the competition. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on September 25. The players have been encouraged to compete with discipline, hard work and sportsmanship.

Best wishes were extended to the players by Gurinderjit Kaur, District Education Officer (Secondary Education) and President of the District Tournament Committee; Amandeep Kondal, State Awardee and District Sports Coordinator/DM Sports; and Baljit Singh Dhillon, General Secretary, District Tournament Committee.

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Principal Sukhdev Lal Babbar Gessa (President), Surinder Kumar (State Awardee and International Judo Coach), Principal Dinesh Kumar, Principal Yogesh Kumar, Brij Lal, Preeti Ahuja, Anu Khera, Jasdeep Singh and Amarpreet Singh were also present to boost the morale of the players.

The Jalandhar district administration extended a warm welcome to all visiting teams, coaches and officials. The organisers said robust arrangements had been made to conduct the games in an efficient and smooth manner.