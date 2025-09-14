36-year-old son of SAD leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee dies in road accident in Jalandhar

Two-time MP and SAD leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee's son died in an accident caused by a “speeding” car in Jalandhar on Saturday night.

Advertisement

As per eye witnesses, Richi Kaypee (36) succumbed to his injuries after being hit by the “out-of-control” Creta car near Mata Rani Chowk in the posh Model Town area. The incident took place after 11 pm when Richi was out in his Fortuner car.

They alleged that the speeding Creta car hit three vehicles at the chowk, one of which was Richi's Fortuner. After hitting the vehicle, the Creta driver fled the spot, as per reports. The Creta also hit a taxi and a Grand Vitara car. The impact of the accident was such that cars rammed into a nearby store railing, damaging the railing and steps. Air bags of cars opened, including that of the vehicle driven by Kaypee. The vehicles were left smashed and the bonnet of and a side of Richi's car was badly damaged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seriously injured Richi was taken to two private hospitals in the night, however, he was declared brought dead.

As per preliminary reports, Richi was out to return a mobile phone to a friend. Kaypee's residence is in the vicinity.

The police reached the spot and investigation has been launched into the incident. The police said CCTV footage of the area was being looked into.

The SHO, Police Station Number 6, said, "The incident took place between 11 and 11.30 pm. The Creta car was being driven by a man whose wife and daughter were also in the car. They too sustained injuries. While one person had been confirmed dead, further investigation is on and CCTV footage will also be retrieved from stores after they open. Immediately after the investigation, an FIR will be registered."

Richi Kaypee is survived by his parents and two sisters.