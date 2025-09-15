DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 36-yr son of SAD leader Kaypee dies in accident

36-yr son of SAD leader Kaypee dies in accident

Was hit by out of control car | Driver absconding, booked
article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:09 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Richi KP
Advertisement

Two-time MP and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee's son Richi Kaypee died in an accident in Jalandhar last night.

Advertisement

Richi Kaypee (36), the only son of former Congressman Kaypee, succumbed to his injuries after being hit by an out-of-control car near Mata Rani Chowk in Jalandhar.

The incident took place when Richi was out in his Fortuner.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered against the driver of Creta, a cloth merchant from Sheikhan Bazar. Identified as Gursharan Singh Prince, the police have booked the accused.

As per CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral today, the incident took place at 10.54 pm on the night of September 13.

Advertisement

A footage shows a speeding white car hit several vehicles at Mata Rani Chowk. One of these cars was Richi's Fortuner. After the incident, the Creta driver fled the spot.

Seriously injured Richi was taken to two private hospitals in the night, however, he was declared brought dead. Richi himself called up his family and informed them of the accident.

The bonnet and one side of Kaypee's Fortuner was severely damaged.

The incident took place in the posh Model Town area of Jalandhar. Kaypee's residence is also in the vicinity.

Tragically, Richi had returned home then again went out to return a mobile phone of a friend, which was left in his car. The police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

SHO Ajaib Singh said, "The incident took place around 11 pm last night. The Creta was being driven by a man whose wife and daughter were also present in the car. An FIR has been registered, but other statements are still being recorded." The Creta driver is absconding.

Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Dhanpreet Kaur could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Richi is survived by his parents and two sisters.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in for Mohinder Singh Kaypee from the state CM Bhagwant Mann, SAD president Sukhbir Badal, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira among others and Kaypee was visited by leaders – state minister and AAP leader Mohinder Bhagat, BJP leaders Sushil Rinku and Sarabjit Makkar, former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, among others.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts