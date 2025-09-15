36-yr son of SAD leader Kaypee dies in accident

Two-time MP and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee's son Richi Kaypee died in an accident in Jalandhar last night.

Richi Kaypee (36), the only son of former Congressman Kaypee, succumbed to his injuries after being hit by an out-of-control car near Mata Rani Chowk in Jalandhar.

The incident took place when Richi was out in his Fortuner.

An FIR has been registered against the driver of Creta, a cloth merchant from Sheikhan Bazar. Identified as Gursharan Singh Prince, the police have booked the accused.

As per CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral today, the incident took place at 10.54 pm on the night of September 13.

A footage shows a speeding white car hit several vehicles at Mata Rani Chowk. One of these cars was Richi's Fortuner. After the incident, the Creta driver fled the spot.

Seriously injured Richi was taken to two private hospitals in the night, however, he was declared brought dead. Richi himself called up his family and informed them of the accident.

The bonnet and one side of Kaypee's Fortuner was severely damaged.

The incident took place in the posh Model Town area of Jalandhar. Kaypee's residence is also in the vicinity.

Tragically, Richi had returned home then again went out to return a mobile phone of a friend, which was left in his car. The police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

SHO Ajaib Singh said, "The incident took place around 11 pm last night. The Creta was being driven by a man whose wife and daughter were also present in the car. An FIR has been registered, but other statements are still being recorded." The Creta driver is absconding.

Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Dhanpreet Kaur could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Richi is survived by his parents and two sisters.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in for Mohinder Singh Kaypee from the state CM Bhagwant Mann, SAD president Sukhbir Badal, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira among others and Kaypee was visited by leaders – state minister and AAP leader Mohinder Bhagat, BJP leaders Sushil Rinku and Sarabjit Makkar, former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, among others.