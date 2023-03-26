375 students conferred with degrees at DIPS College

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 25

The convocation ceremony for the students of DIPS College (Co-Educational) and DIPS College of Education. In the function, the passed out students of DIPS College were honoured with degrees.

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal was the chief guest along with MD Tarwinder Singh, vice-chairperson Preetinder Kaur, CEO Monika Mandotra, college director KK Handoo, retired principal of government college Bikram Singh Virk, and principal of DIPS School Suranussi Renuka Guleria.

Preetinder Kaur and Monica Mandotra welcomed the chief guest, Balbir Singh Seechewal, with flowers. The programme was started by lighting the lamp and singing the words. Thereafter degrees were distributed to 75 BEd graduate, 63 postgraduate and 237 graduate students.

Seechewal congratulated the students on getting the degrees. He thanked the teachers, principal and school college management for making good citizens for the country by contributing in the field of education.

MD Tarwinder Singh wished all the students and motivated them to always bring laurels to DIPS chain by being good citizens of the country. The entire programme was coordinated by DIPS College coordinator Harpreet Kaur, DIPS College of Education principal Mukesh Kumar, assistant professor Rohini Marwaha and staff members.