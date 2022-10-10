38-year-old man missing for week

Our Correspondent

Phillaur: The Nurmahal police have registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a 38-years old villager. The investigating officer, Daljit Singh, said that Shindar Pal, a resident of Mitharra village, is missing from October 2. oc

Two lose money in travel fraud

Nawanshahr: In two separate cases, a travel agent duped Pradeep Kumar of Rs 13,16,000 on the pretext of sending him to England and Gurdev Singh lost his Rs 13 lakh when a travel agent asked him to deposit the money on the pretext of sending Singh to Canada. Cases under the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act were registered in Nawanshahr on Sunday. oc

five booked on assault charge

Phillaur: The Bilga police have booked five persons on the charge of voluntarily causing hurt and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer Buta Ram said the accused, Balvir Singh, Amandeep, Kultar Singh, Ikbal Singh and Surjan Singh, attacked Amjit Singh, a resident of Farwala village, with sharp weapons. oc

Driver booked for obstruction

Nakodar: The city police have booked an unidentified truck driver on the charge of causing obstruction and endangering human life. Sukhraj Singh of Nangal Jiwan village said the accused had parked his truck on the highway at night on October 2 without dipper and his brother Sukhmandeep Singh got injured after colliding with the truck in the dark. oc

Theft accused booked in lohian

Lohian: The police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Charanjit Kaur, the wife of Major Singh and a resident of Gatta Mundi Kasu village alleged that the accused broke into her house on October 5 and stole Rs 8.80 lakh and 120-gm jewellery while she was receiving treatment at a clinic. The police said they were investigating the case. oc

Travel agent held for duping

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a travel agent for duping a Pasla village resident of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of sending the victim abroad. The investigating officer, Kulwindar Singh, said the accused, Mohindar Singh, is a resident of Sangrur and a case under sections 406, 420, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him.