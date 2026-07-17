38-yr-old killed in attack after argument over muddy water splash in Kapurthala

A minor altercation over muddy water splashing from a moving vehicle allegedly turned fatal in Nangal Lubana village under the Bhulath subdivision of Kapurthala district, where a 38-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by four youths. Police have rounded up all four accused and initiated legal proceedings after registering an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father.

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According to the FIR lodged at the Begowal police station by Bhajan Singh, a farmer from Begowal, his son Gurmeet Singh (38), who assisted him in farming, was standing outside his house in Nangal Lubana village with his nephew Harpreet Singh around 8 pm on July 15 when a black Maruti Suzuki Brezza (bearing registration number PB-09-AS-0441) sped through a waterlogged stretch, splashing muddy water on Gurmeet’s clothes.

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The complainant alleged that Gurmeet stopped the vehicle, following which its driver, Sameer, alias Sam, of Dala village, and co-passenger Satwinderjit Singh, alias Gaurav, of Raipur Pir Bakhsh village, got out and argued with him. The two allegedly left after issuing threats. Harpreet, the complainant said, was acquainted with both men.

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About an hour later, Bhajan Singh, Gurmeet and Harpreet were standing at Mundi Road Adda. Bhajan Singh said he asked his son and nephew to buy fuel for an irrigation engine from a nearby petrol pump while he returned home. Soon afterwards, the same Brezza allegedly arrived from the Begowal side carrying four occupants. According to the FIR, three of them were armed with sharp-edged weapons while the fourth was unarmed.

The complainant alleged that the four men immediately surrounded Gurmeet and launched a brutal attack. Harpreet rushed to inform Bhajan Singh, identifying the assailants as Sameer, Satwinderjit Singh, alias Gaurav, Manjot Singh, alias Manu, of Pandori Rajputan village, and Jaswinder Singh, alias Karan, of Dala village.

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When Bhajan Singh reached the spot, he alleged that Sameer, Gaurav and Manu were repeatedly attacking his son with sharp-edged weapons, while Karan pelted him with bricks and stones as he lay critically injured. The attackers allegedly fled towards Nadala village in the same vehicle after Bhajan and Harpreet raised an alarm.

Gurmeet was first taken to a private hospital in Begowal before being referred to the Civil Hospital in Bhulath due to the severity of his injuries. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where doctors declared him brought dead. Bhajan Singh told police that his son’s body had been kept at the mortuary in Mansurwal, Kapurthala, for a post-mortem examination. Confirming the development, DSP Gagandeep Singh said all four accused had been rounded up and further probe was underway.