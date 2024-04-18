Jalandhar: 39 kg poppy husk, 2.8 kg heroin destroyed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 17

The police today destroyed a huge quantity of drugs confiscated from smugglers during a period of time.

Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said during their campaign against drugs, the police recovered a huge quantity of drugs from drug peddlers. Under Section 52-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the drug disposal committee destroyed the drug in Bir village today.

CP Sharma said the drug property destroyed today included 39.5 kg of poppy husk, 2.877 kg of heroin, 212 tablets, 288 capsules and 90 g ice drug.

While reiterating the firm commitment of the Police Commissionerate to wipe out drug menace from the district, he said a zero tolerance policy was being adopted against this heinous crime.

He said anybody indulging in this crime would not be spared.

