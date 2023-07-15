3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, July 14

“We have no money left. We have borne the brunt of the floods thrice. Living here has become difficult.” Such words are heard very often when you visit the flood-affected areas of the district.

Gajjan Singh, a resident of Sardarwala village in Lohian, had raised the height of his house after the 1988 floods to protect his family and their possessions. When floods hit the area again in 2019, the house was under several feet of water. This year, the house was flooded once again. The level of water in the house was seven feet.

Now, after the water has receded, Gajjan looks at the marks left by water on his home’s boundary wall. His son Narinder remembers the ordeal they faced in the last three floods.

Surinder Kumar (70), a resident of Mehrajwala, runs a grocery shop in the village. His shop was completely damaged in the 2019 deluge. This year, in an exact repeat, he somberly waits the survey of losses as he collects his damaged goods one by one.

“Who will compensate for Rs 7 lakh loss I have incurred? Will the government give the amount? They kept promising the moon last time too but didn’t give anything here,” says Surinder, on the verge of tears.

A high-profile visitors survey the breach-plugging work at the Gidderpindi bundh. Over 50 villages have borne the brunt of floods over the years. Every house has a sordid tale to tell.

While farmers of the Shahkot, Lohian and Sultanpur Lodhi blocks are known for their resilience in the face of flooding, many say they are at the point of giving up.

Surinder Kumar own three shops in villages. His grocery shop was flooded in 1988, 2019 and this year. The cement agency which he opened for his son this year was also hit by the flood, and akk cement bags there were damaged.

Surinder says, “I and my son rummage through our shops for polythene bags, boxes and masala tins every day. Everything has been destroyed. All I now own is the water they gave to us. I have lost everything. I have incurred Rs 7 lakh loss. My livelihood has been destroyed for the third time. Does anyone care? I demand that the government should give compensation to people like us.”

Narinder Singh, whose family raised their home’s floor following the 1988 floods, had no clue that the deluge would hit them twice again.

Narinder says, “We were happy that the base level of our house is high. We thought it would survive the coming floods. But the water level this time surpassed previous floods. People save money to construct a house once. We didn’t have any money left after the 2019 floods to raise the height of our house,” he said. “All crops have been destroyed. It took us three years to stabilise our finances. And now when everything was finally going back to normal, another flood hit us.”

“The floodwaters are bankrupting farmers of the region. How many crop damages can we bear? We have reached the limit,” he said.

“It’s not just the crops. Everything has to be renovated. The wall has to be repaired and painted. The contaminated borewell has to be repaired. We have to buy new clothes and belongings. It’s getting difficult to keep up with the present situation,” said Narinder Singh.