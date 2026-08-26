Rs 4.52-cr development works underway in Kot Fatuhi village

Development works worth Rs 4.52 crore have been completed, sanctioned and are currently underway in Kot Fatuhi village, said Chabbewal MLA Dr Ishank Kumar during a recent visit to the village.

Advertisement

The MLA laid the foundation stone for a new dispensary and reviewed various ongoing development projects. He said the facility would improve access to basic healthcare for residents of Kot Fatuhi and adjoining villages.

Advertisement

Highlighting road infrastructure, Dr Ishank Kumar said four road projects had been completed. These include the 5.18-km Kot Fatuhi-Mananhana-Chak Musa Datta Chela road, constructed at a cost of Rs 86.77 lakh; the 2.56-km Kot Fatuhi-Mananhana road at Rs 55.01 lakh; the 0.62-km Kot Fatuhi-Garhshankar-Jhaj road at Rs 20.48 lakh; and the 1.60-km Bhagatupur-Kot Fatuhi road at Rs 33.63 lakh.

Advertisement

Work on the 4.25-km Kot Fatuhi-Banga road via Behbalpur was underway at an estimated cost of Rs 1.44 crore. Work on two other roads — Kot Fatuhi-Panchta-Ajnoha and Kot Fatuhi Gurdwara-Harijan Basti — was also sanctioned, he said.

Other sanctioned projects include drainage and sewage works, construction of a community hall, repairs to the dharamshala roof and installation of solar-powered street lights.

Advertisement

Dr Ishank Kumar said the development needs of villagers were being addressed on priority, with particular focus on roads, sanitation, healthcare and other civic amenities.