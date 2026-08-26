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Home / Jalandhar / Rs 4.52-cr development works underway in Kot Fatuhi village

Rs 4.52-cr development works underway in Kot Fatuhi village

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:20 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The potholed Khushinagar-Minjgran link road restricts movement of two-wheeler riders during the night hours in Nurpur constituency.
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Development works worth Rs 4.52 crore have been completed, sanctioned and are currently underway in Kot Fatuhi village, said Chabbewal MLA Dr Ishank Kumar during a recent visit to the village.

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The MLA laid the foundation stone for a new dispensary and reviewed various ongoing development projects. He said the facility would improve access to basic healthcare for residents of Kot Fatuhi and adjoining villages.

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Highlighting road infrastructure, Dr Ishank Kumar said four road projects had been completed. These include the 5.18-km Kot Fatuhi-Mananhana-Chak Musa Datta Chela road, constructed at a cost of Rs 86.77 lakh; the 2.56-km Kot Fatuhi-Mananhana road at Rs 55.01 lakh; the 0.62-km Kot Fatuhi-Garhshankar-Jhaj road at Rs 20.48 lakh; and the 1.60-km Bhagatupur-Kot Fatuhi road at Rs 33.63 lakh.

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Work on the 4.25-km Kot Fatuhi-Banga road via Behbalpur was underway at an estimated cost of Rs 1.44 crore. Work on two other roads — Kot Fatuhi-Panchta-Ajnoha and Kot Fatuhi Gurdwara-Harijan Basti — was also sanctioned, he said.

Other sanctioned projects include drainage and sewage works, construction of a community hall, repairs to the dharamshala roof and installation of solar-powered street lights.

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Dr Ishank Kumar said the development needs of villagers were being addressed on priority, with particular focus on roads, sanitation, healthcare and other civic amenities.

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