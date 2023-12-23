4,688 lives lost in road accidents in state in 2022, reveals study

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 22

As against a drop of five per cent in road accidents globally in the last 12 years, India has recorded a surge of 15.3 per cent. Road accidents contributed to 83 per cent of all traffic related deaths in India. People should know the importance of the ‘Golden Hour’ concept, which means the first 60 minutes after any accident are most important. If a patient reaches the right place in right time, many precious lives can be saved.”

Dr Manuj Wadhwa, chairman and executive director, Ivy Elite Institute of Orthopaedics, said roads in Punjab are very fatal in terms of road accidents and 6,122 road accidents happened in Punjab in 2022 leading to loss of 4,688 lives. He said 70 per cent of lives are lost due to overspeeding.

Dr Bhanupartap Saluja, senior ortho surgeon at Ivy Hospital, said, “More than 460 deaths a day are forcing India to take trauma accidents seriously. As many as 460 deaths every day is equivalent to a Jumbo Jet crash every day. India accounts for just 1 per cent of global vehicular population, but it has the highest number of accident related deaths across the globe.”

Dr Vineet Saggar, senior neuro surgeon, said, “Overspeeding and not wearing seat belts are the major cases of head injuries in trauma cases in India. In addition to these drunken driving, jumping red lights, distraction to drivers, non-adherence to driving lanes and overtaking from the wrong side are other reasons for road accidents in India.”

Dr Chetan Goel, head (Emergency), said two-wheelers are one of the most unsafe modes of transport. According to an UN Motorcycle Helmet Study, motorcyclists are 26 times more likely to die in a road crash than drivers of passenger cars. Wearing an appropriate helmet improves their chances of survival by 42 per cent and reduces the risk of brain injury by 74 per cent.”

Dr Jaspreet Randhawa, consultant, Neuro Surgery, said, “India is among the world leaders in Road Traffic deaths.” In India, over 78 per cent of vehicles on the road are two-wheelers and they account for about 29 per cent of road accidents. Brain is one of the most sensitive organs of our body, which comes under impact in any road accident. Wearing a good helmet and tying it properly can prevent loss of lives in 90 per cent of accident cases.”

With five hospitals, 750 beds, 280 ICU beds and 20 OTS, Ivy Group is the biggest Trauma Service provider in the entire state. With its 6 ACLS ambulances based out of different drainage areas, the Group caters to 16 districts of Punjab and six districts of Haryana for trauma services.

