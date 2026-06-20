DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 4 aides of foreign-based gangsters arrested in Jalandhar

4 aides of foreign-based gangsters arrested in Jalandhar

3 firearms, ammo seized; accused allegedly part of extortion syndicate

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:49 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The CIA Staff, Jalandhar Commissionerate, under its “Gangstran te War” campaign, apprehends four members of an organised crime syndicate; key associates of foreign-based gangster Doni Bal arrested; three firearms, live cartridges and one Maruti Brezza car recovered. with Deepkamal Story
Advertisement

The CIA staff of the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police have arrested four members of an organised crime syndicate, said to be the key associates of foreign-based gangster Doni Bal. Three firearms, cartridges and a car were recovered from their possession.

Advertisement

A team of the CIA staff, led by Inspector Surinder Kumar, carried out the operation. During naka checking, a police team intercepted a car and apprehended four persons, all local youths. Those arrested included Nitish Chhabra, alias Love, of Model House, Naval Bhardwaj, alias Billa, of Jandiala, Mukul Gori of Bhargo Camp and Prince of Basti Sheikh.

Advertisement

The police said a country-made pistol along with a magazine and two cartridges was recovered from Chhabra, a .30 bore pistol with two cartridges from Naval Bhardwaj, a Glock pistol with two cartridges from Mukul Gori, and a sharp-edged weapon was seized from Prince. The car allegedly used in criminal activities was also seized.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation revealed that Chhabra was in constant touch with gangsters Doni Bal and Ekam UK. These handlers used to make extortion calls and direct their associates to carry out firing on the premises of victims to spread fear.

Investigation further revealed the involvement of Bhardwaj in the firing incident that took place near BNS Fashions, Santokhpura, on June 12, in which his associate Kush of Jalandhar had already been arrested. His involvement has also surfaced in another firing incident that occurred on May 29 at Hio village in Banga, Nawanshahr.

Advertisement

Efforts are being made to apprehend two other accused involved in the incident.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts