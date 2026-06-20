4 aides of foreign-based gangsters arrested in Jalandhar

The CIA staff of the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police have arrested four members of an organised crime syndicate, said to be the key associates of foreign-based gangster Doni Bal. Three firearms, cartridges and a car were recovered from their possession.

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A team of the CIA staff, led by Inspector Surinder Kumar, carried out the operation. During naka checking, a police team intercepted a car and apprehended four persons, all local youths. Those arrested included Nitish Chhabra, alias Love, of Model House, Naval Bhardwaj, alias Billa, of Jandiala, Mukul Gori of Bhargo Camp and Prince of Basti Sheikh.

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The police said a country-made pistol along with a magazine and two cartridges was recovered from Chhabra, a .30 bore pistol with two cartridges from Naval Bhardwaj, a Glock pistol with two cartridges from Mukul Gori, and a sharp-edged weapon was seized from Prince. The car allegedly used in criminal activities was also seized.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that Chhabra was in constant touch with gangsters Doni Bal and Ekam UK. These handlers used to make extortion calls and direct their associates to carry out firing on the premises of victims to spread fear.

Investigation further revealed the involvement of Bhardwaj in the firing incident that took place near BNS Fashions, Santokhpura, on June 12, in which his associate Kush of Jalandhar had already been arrested. His involvement has also surfaced in another firing incident that occurred on May 29 at Hio village in Banga, Nawanshahr.

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Efforts are being made to apprehend two other accused involved in the incident.