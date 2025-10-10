DT
Home / Jalandhar / 4 antenatal check-ups vital for safe pregnancy: Dr Simardeep

4 antenatal check-ups vital for safe pregnancy: Dr Simardeep

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:05 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
As part of the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), government health institutions across the Phagwara sub-division conducted free antenatal check-ups and awareness sessions for pregnant women, focusing on safe pregnancy and maternal health.

The initiative was led by gynaecology specialists who offered medical guidance and emphasised the importance of regular monitoring during pregnancy. Senior Medical Officer Dr Simardeep Kaur stated that the programme primarily targets women in their second and third trimesters, particularly those classified as high-risk, to ensure timely intervention and care.

Dr Kaur informed that free antenatal check-ups are conducted on the 9th and 23rd of every month at all government health facilities. She stressed that all pregnant women must undergo four essential antenatal check-ups (ANCs), which are provided entirely free of cost at government hospitals.

