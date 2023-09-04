4 armed robbers strike at chemist shop, attack owner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 3

Armed miscreants attacked a chemist shop and robbed its owner of around Rs 1 lakh on the Basti Peer Daad Road here last night. The shop owner, identified as Vicky, suffered injuries in the attack.

The incident, which shocked the business community here, took place around 9:15 pm here. The unidentified robbers targeted GS Medicos situated near the canal culvert on the Basti Peer Daad Road. Vicky was closing his shop when a group of armed persons attacked him. The suspects fled the spot after looting cash, estimated to be close to Rs 1 lakh, from the shop owner.

Vicky was rushed to a hospital, where he shared the ordeal. He recounted how four robbers, riding two motorcycles and concealing their identities, ambushed him while he was closing the shop. The suspects, who were carrying sharp weapons, robbed him of Rs 1 lakh.

The police scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras installed at a dairy adjacent to the chemist shop. The CCTV footage revealed one of the robbers wearing a red turban and a face mask.

Local shopkeepers and area leader Pradeep Khullar raised concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the area. Khullar raised questions over the effectiveness of the police administration in the region.

Neighbouring shopkeepers held a protest on the road late last night, demanding the arrest of the suspects. They alleged that despite repeated attempts, the SHO of the Basti Bawa Khel police station failed to reach the spot.

MLA (West) Sheetal Angural reached the spot last night and reassured the shopkeepers of appropriate action against the perpetrators. He also called police officers to the spot and assured timely action in the case.

Police officials from Basti Bawa Khel said they had registered a case against the suspects and were making efforts to identity them. The police said they were scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras to gather vital leads. They assured the shopkeepers that those involved in the robbery would be arrested soon.