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Home / Jalandhar / 4 arrested during special op, 52 gm heroin, illicit liquor seized

4 arrested during special op, 52 gm heroin, illicit liquor seized

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:49 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar Rural Police officials during a CASO operation in Jalandhar.
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To curb the illegal supply and sale of drugs, the Jalandhar Rural Police conducted a special Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in sensitive areas on Friday.

During the special CASO campaign, the police registered 6 cases and arrested 4 accused and recovered 52.03 gm heroin along with sizeable quantities of illicit country-made liquor and intoxicating tablets.

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Shahkot police registered one case and recovered 52 gram of heroin; Lohian police registered one case and recovered 0.3 gram of heroin; Mehatpur police registered three cases and recovered 300 bottles of lahan (30,000 litre of lahan) 59 intoxicating tablets and Rs 7,000 in drug money; while Bilga police registered one case and recovered 19 tablets.

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SSP Harvinder Singh Virk supervised the operation on the ground. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Sarwan Singh Ball, DSP, Shahkot and Rashpal Singh, DSP PBI/Special Crime.

During the special operation, police teams led by Sub-Inspector Labh Singh, SHO Mehatpur; Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder Pal Singh, SHO Shahkot; Sub-Inspector Sukhjinder Singh, SHO Lohian; and Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh, SHO Bilga, checked areas identified as sensitive from the drug-related perspective.

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During the CASO, drug hotspots, vacant houses, deserted locations and other sensitive places were specifically covered and searched. Suspicious persons were verified and vehicles were also checked to strengthen police presence and surveillance in the area.

SSP Virk said the campaign against drugs by the police is continuing and special and surprise checking operations are being conducted in sensitive areas to maintain close surveillance over persons involved in drug trafficking and related activities.

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