4 arrested for creating ruckus in Model Town in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 14

Four persons, who created ruckus on Monday morning near Taramount Hotel and other areas falling under Model Town, were arrested by the police. As per reports, the accused — Satnam Singh, Ajmer Singh and Mehakdeep Singh of Tarn Taran district, and Ranjit Singh of Lambra village in Jalandhar — forcibly took out cigarettes and other tobacco products from the roadside kiosks, and set these on fire. Besides, they warned the shopkeepers against selling these products.

One of the kiosk owners, Pardeep Kumar, in his complaint to the police said at 10.30 am, some unidentified youngsters on two motorcycles arrived at his kiosk. Brandishing swords, they damaged the kiosk and set his tobacco products on fire. The accused also created ruckus at other kiosks near GTB Nagar chowk and Green Model Town.

Shopkeepers at Green Model Town blocked the road leading to Wadala chowk in protest against the accused for hooliganism. The videos of the tobacco products being set on fire on the roads at different kiosks in the city were widely shared on social media.

DCP Jagmohan said acting on the complaint received from Pardeep Kumar, a police team immediately rushed to the spot. He said after checking the CCTV footage and videos that had gone viral, the police teams started looking out for the accused in the nearby areas, and succeeded in arresting them within a few hours.

He said a case under Sections 425, 427 and 160 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them and further investigation was underway.