4 booked for abetting suicide

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked four persons, including three women, for abetting suicide of a 30-year-old man. The deceased has been identified as Honi Kumar. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir said the suspects had been identified as Pinki, a resident of Ladhe Wali village and wife of the deceased; Ajay Kumar, a resident of New Rattan Nagar, Basti Bawa Khel, Jalandhar; his mother Noshi; and sister Anita. Bikram Sharma, a resident of Ladhe Wali village and brother of the deceased, told the police that Honi committed suicide on Tuesday. The suspects were assaulting and mentally harassing him. They were also threatening Honi, forcing him to end his life. A case has been registered. OC

Two nabbed for smuggling liquor

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested two persons on the charge of smuggling liquor. The suspects have been identified as Rajiv Joshi and Satnam Singh, residents of Sunner Kalan village. Investigating officer (IO) Sanjiv Kumar said two cartons of liquor and four loose bottles were recovered from their possession. Sarwann Singh, Excise Inspector, Nurmahal, told the police that the suspects were intercepted at a naka. During checking, the police recovered two cartons of liquor and four loose liquor bottles from their vehicle. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered. OC

Two held for looting people

Phagwara: The Sadar police arrested two miscreants for looting passersby and recovered a scooter, a motorcycle, sharp weapon, toy gun, spray gun and Rs 9,230 in cash from their possession on Tuesday night. SHO (Sadar) Balwinder Singh Bhullar said the suspects had been identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Mehli village, and Harmesh Kumar, a resident of Behram village. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said both suspects were involved in looting passersby after sprinkling chilli powder. The suspects were produced before a local judicial magistrate who sent them to two-day police remand.

