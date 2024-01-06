4 booked for fraud

Phagwara, January 5
On a complaint lodged by Tarandeep Singh of Adarsh Nagar, the Satnampura Police have registered a case of bigamy and fraud, against four supects, identified as Avneet Kaur, her mother Balwinder Kaur and father Gurjit Singh of Udham Singh Nagar and Gurpreet Singh of Gurdaspur district. Avneet was booked on the charges of bigamy (marrying second time in connivance with her parents) and fraud.
Tarandeep told the police he got married with Avneet . The victim said after marriage Avneet started quarrelling with him frequently. Finally, she left victim’s house after stealing valuables including gold ornaments.
The victim told the police that soon truth came to light. The victim found that suspect Avneet Kaur was already married to another person identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Ghumman village in Gurdaspur district. When contacted, Gurpreet Singh Gill, SP, Phagwara, said the matter was under investigation.
