4 booked for illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: The police have booked four individuals on the charges of brewing illicit country-made liquor. Investigating Officer Harbhajan Lal said the accused were brewing illicit liquor at Dhussi Bandh of the Sutlej River near Ram Pur village. The police raided the site and recovered 99 bottles of illicit liquor, 320 litre lahann but the accused managed to flee. OC

Train runs over one in phagwara

Phagwara: One unidentified individual was run over by a train near Chiherru railway station on Phagwara-Jalandhar railway line early morning today. Railway police official Gurbheij Singh said the body has been kept in hospital for identification. The postmortem was conducted in Phagwara civil hospital. OC

Three held for illegal mining

Phagwara: The police have arrested Rannjit Singh of Jandiala village, Karandeep Singh of Rurrka Khurd village and Jaspal Singh of Umar Pur village on the charges of illegal sand mining. Mining inspector Jaswindar Singh alleged that the accused were carrying sand in three trucks but could not produce any documents. A case has been registered and the trucks have been impounded. OC

18-year-old dies mysteriously

Phagwara: An eighteen-year-old has died under mysterious circumstances. Investigating Officer Surindar Singh said the deceased, Simranjit Singh, is a resident of Kang Sahib Rai village. Balwindar Singh of Jannia village told the police that Simranjeet had consumed a pill by mistake. The body was handed over to his family after postmortem. OC

Man booked for child porn

Nawanshahr: A man has been booked by the Nawanshahr police for sharing child pornography on social media. The case is from Rahon block where Manjit Ram shared the video on Facebook. The case under Section 66B of the IT Act has been registered against the accused.