4 booked on fraud charge

Hoshiarpur, May 3

The district police have registered three separate cases and booked four accused for allegedly committing fraud worth lakhs. According to the information available, District Manager, Food Corporation of India, Hoshiarpur, Satnam Singh lodged a complaint with the city police saying that Ravinderpal, a resident of Meerut, allegedly cheated Geeta, daughter of Surinder, a resident of Jheel in Jind, Haryana and Sahil, a resident of Alipur in Jind, by giving them fake appointment letters of the FCI. After registering a case on the said complaint, the city police have started further action.

In another incident, Manpreet Singh, a resident of Kangmai, told the Hariana police that Rajinder Singh, a resident of his village, along with his wife Sukhwinder Kaur, had defrauded him of Rs 2 lakh 70 thousand in the name of getting a work permit in Romania.

In yet another incident, Inderpal Singh, a resident of Hariana, told the police that Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhanoki in district Kapurthala, had allegedly cheated him of Rs 5 lakh in the name of giving him a cheap JCB. After registering all the cases, the police have initiated further action.

