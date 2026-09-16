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Home / Jalandhar / 4 Central Jail inmates booked after recovery of prohibited items

4 Central Jail inmates booked after recovery of prohibited items

According to the police, a case was registered following a communication from the Central Jail, Kapurthala, vide letter No. 1864-CTR

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:14 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Four inmates lodged in Kapurthala Central Jail have been booked following the alleged recovery of mobile phones and SIM cards during a search of the prison premises.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Shahjahanpur near Sultanpur Lodhi; Balwinder Singh, a resident of Dhilwan; and Paramjit Singh and Mukhtiar Singh, both residents of Subhanpur.

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According to the police, the case was registered on the basis of a communication received from the Central Jail authorities vide letter No. 1864-CTR. During the search operation, jail officials allegedly recovered two OPPO touchscreen mobile phones along with SIM cards and two black Nokia keypad mobile phones, including one with a SIM card.

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Following the recovery, the jail authorities informed the police, which initiated legal proceedings against the four inmates. The police are investigating how the prohibited devices and SIM cards entered the high-security prison and whether anyone else was involved in supplying or facilitating their entry.

The recovered devices and SIM cards are also likely to be examined as part of the investigation to determine their use and establish any possible communication with persons outside the jail. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

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