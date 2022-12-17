4-day exhibition on ’71 War kicks off

Jalandhar, December 16
To celebrate Vijay Diwas of the 1971 War, a four-day photo exhibition, titled Veerta aur Vikas Ki Gatha, by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting began here at the Curo Mall on Friday.
The exhibition is showcasing infographics on various flagship schemes of the government of India and photographs related to the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which created a new nation, Bangladesh. Information on the Agnipath scheme has also been displayed on the information panels put up on the exhibition.
