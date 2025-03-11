4 die, 11 hurt in Jalandhar bus-tractor collision

Four persons have died and 11 injured in a bus-tractor-trolley collision on the Jalandhar-Jammu highway in the wee hours on Monday. The accident took place near Jallowal. The four deceased in the incident included the bus driver and three passengers of the bus.

The deceased have been identified as bus driver Satinder Singh of J and K; passengers - father-son duo Kuldeep Singh and Gurbachan Singh, residents of Delhi, and Varinder Pal Singh of Phallewal village in Machhiwara, Ludhiana.

The bus was coming from Jalandhar and on reaching Kala Bakra, it collided with a tractor-trolley laden with bricks. The impact of the crash was so huge that the trolley was toppled. Teams of the SSF and Bhogpur police rushed to the spot. SSF in-charge Randhir Singh and Bhogpur SHO Yadvinder Singh reached the spot. While traffic remained blocked on the highway for some time, officials got the site cleared and got traffic resumed.

SSF officials rescued the passengers, some of whom had to be retrieved through JCBs. The bodies of the deceased had to be taken out with the help of JCBs. The 11 people injured in the accident, included three migrant labourers who were riding the tractor-trolley. The injured rushed to various hospitals, including the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar where they are under treatment.

Driver of the trolley Parvinder Singh also suffered leg injuries.