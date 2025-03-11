DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / 4 die, 11 hurt in Jalandhar bus-tractor collision

4 die, 11 hurt in Jalandhar bus-tractor collision

Four persons have died and 11 injured in a bus-tractor-trolley collision on the Jalandhar-Jammu highway in the wee hours on Monday. The accident took place near Jallowal. The four deceased in the incident included the bus driver and three passengers...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:21 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The mangled remains of the bus after the accident with a tractor in Jalandhar.
Advertisement

Four persons have died and 11 injured in a bus-tractor-trolley collision on the Jalandhar-Jammu highway in the wee hours on Monday. The accident took place near Jallowal. The four deceased in the incident included the bus driver and three passengers of the bus.

The deceased have been identified as bus driver Satinder Singh of J and K; passengers - father-son duo Kuldeep Singh and Gurbachan Singh, residents of Delhi, and Varinder Pal Singh of Phallewal village in Machhiwara, Ludhiana.

The bus was coming from Jalandhar and on reaching Kala Bakra, it collided with a tractor-trolley laden with bricks. The impact of the crash was so huge that the trolley was toppled. Teams of the SSF and Bhogpur police rushed to the spot. SSF in-charge Randhir Singh and Bhogpur SHO Yadvinder Singh reached the spot. While traffic remained blocked on the highway for some time, officials got the site cleared and got traffic resumed.

Advertisement

SSF officials rescued the passengers, some of whom had to be retrieved through JCBs. The bodies of the deceased had to be taken out with the help of JCBs. The 11 people injured in the accident, included three migrant labourers who were riding the tractor-trolley. The injured rushed to various hospitals, including the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar where they are under treatment.

Driver of the trolley Parvinder Singh also suffered leg injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper