4 district players in hockey WC squad, their coach on cloud nine

Jalandhar, December 25

Avtar Singh’s happiness knows no bounds as Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar and Hardik Singh from the district have made it to the World Cup squad.

“I am in Bhubaneshwar where Hockey World Cup is going to be held from January 13 and today I saw the World Cup trophy in front of me and it’s overwhelming. I want our team to win the World Cup this time,” says Avtar, who joined as coach at the Surjit Hockey Stadium in 2008.

He trained Indian hockey players Manpreet, Varun and Mandeep in their initial years. “It was 1975 when we last won the World Cup, and now our players are in the team, I am hopeful that this time we will win,” Avtar shared. Manpreet, Mandeep, Varun and Hardik have made Jalandhar proud numerous times earlier too. Last year, they brought laurels when Indian Hockey Team won the bronze in Olympics.

Avtar had earlier shared that Manpreet’s family was going through financial challenges when he joined the sport. “But I wanted him to continue playing and represent the nation at the international level. I also told Manpreet’s mother that he was a great player in the making and should continue playing,” he had said.

Recalling Manpreet’s childhood days, Manpreet’s mother had shared with the media that when he (Manpreet) would devote most of his time to hockey, she said she wondered then what he would do once he grew up. “But those training him would tell me I would one day watch him play on the TV. The days are here,” she had said.