4 drug peddlers arrested

The police have arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 20 grams of heroin and an i20 car from their possession in two different cases here last night. In the first instance, the police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Avinash Mishra, a resident of Gobindpura in Phagwara, and recovered 8 grams of heroin at a check-point.

In another case, the police nabbed three drug smugglers and recovered 12 grams of heroin from their possession. The three accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh, Jasbir Singh (both of village Chack-Kalan) and Davinder Singh of village Chack Sahboo, were apprehended at a naka when they were coming in an i20 car bearing the registration number Punjab-08FP-8306. The police also impounded their car. Two different cases were registered against the arrested peddlers.