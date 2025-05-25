DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / 4 drug peddlers arrested

4 drug peddlers arrested

The police have arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 20 grams of heroin and an i20 car from their possession in two different cases here last night. In the first instance, the police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Avinash...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:20 AM May 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. iStock
Advertisement

The police have arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 20 grams of heroin and an i20 car from their possession in two different cases here last night. In the first instance, the police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Avinash Mishra, a resident of Gobindpura in Phagwara, and recovered 8 grams of heroin at a check-point.

Advertisement

In another case, the police nabbed three drug smugglers and recovered 12 grams of heroin from their possession. The three accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh, Jasbir Singh (both of village Chack-Kalan) and Davinder Singh of village Chack Sahboo, were apprehended at a naka when they were coming in an i20 car bearing the registration number Punjab-08FP-8306. The police also impounded their car. Two different cases were registered against the arrested peddlers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper