4 fresh Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, April 28
Four new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Thursday. With the fresh cases, the Covid tally has reached to 78,338 cases. As many as 76,737 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in the district has reached 23 today. No deaths were reported from the district, keeping the deceased tally at 1,578.
Kapurthala reports 1 case
The Kapurthala district reported one new case of Covid on Thursday, taking the district tally to 23,881 cases. Meanwhile, no new death was reported from the district. The deceased tally in Kapurthala stood at 583.
