4 gangsters land in police net, weapons seized

Jalandhar, August 3

A team of the Jalandhar Rural police and the Crime Branch arrested four dreaded gangsters here today. The police also recovered 3 pistols and 13 live rounds from their possession.

Jalandhar SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said a complaint was received from Mahavir Singh, alias Koka, a resident of Damunda, on July 30 mentioning that Kulwant Singh, a resident of Pasta village, along with his associates, fired shots at him.

Mahavir told the police that he sustained injuries in the incident. He said the suspects also attacked him with sharp weapons. The police registered a case on July 30.

A special investigation team was formed under Manpreet Singh Dhillon, SP (Investigation), comprising Manjit Singh, SHO of the Adampur police station, and Pushp Bali, in-charge, Crime Branch, Jalandhar rural.

Acting on a tip off, a police party reached the bridge on the Kalra drain yesterday. It saw three men coming on a motorcycle, who abruptly turned on seeing the police party. While fleeing, their bike skidded and they fell on the road. One of them suffered injuries in the leg. During search, the police recovered 3 pistols from them.

The suspects have been identified as Amanpreet Singh, alias Aman, a resident of Rihana Jattan in Kapurthala, Surav, alias Giri, a resident of Rihana Jattan in Kapurthala, and Kulwant Singh of Pashta village in Kapurthala.

The trio confessed that they had attacked and shot at Mahavir, alias Koka, at Padhiana village on July 30 and attacked him on his head with a ‘datar’. The suspects said they along with Jaspreet Singh Jassa, a resident of Rihana Jattan village, and Charanjot Singh Jot, a resident of Malakpur in Kapurthala, conducted reccee to attack Mahavir. On their disclosure, the police arrested Jaspreet Jassa.

During investigation, they confessed that they brought arms from Manpreet Singh, alias Mappi, a resident of Saidpur in Chabbewal, Hoshiarpur. They revealed they had plans to carry out more crimes with these arms.

The trio have a criminal past as 13 cases were already registered against them.