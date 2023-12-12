4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, December 11

In a strange coincidence, four government schools are being run from a single complex in double shifts in the Gandhi Camp area here.

While classes of Government High School, Gandhi Nagar, are conducted in the morning shift, students from Government Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Camp, attend school in the evening shift.

An assembly being held in the afternoon for the second shift.

Chaos-like situation The staff said admissions for the evening shift were less because of the odd timings. A chaos-like situation arises when the morning shift ends and the evening shift starts because there are a large number of students inside and outside the school campus and staff members try their best to tackle the rush.

Similarly, two primary schools are also being run in double shifts. There is a wall that separates the area where classes of primary schools are conducted from the one where Government High School and Government Senior Secondary School classes are held. In the primary section, Government Primary School, Gandhi Camp (Girls), and Government Primary School, Gandhi Camp (Boys), are held.

Girls of Government High School, Gandhi Camp, attend a class in the morning shift.

This correspondent spent around two hours in the school with the staff to see the problems that arise due to double shifts. The staff said they need to call the PCR sometimes so that the boys of Government Senior Secondary School do not create problems when girls from the High School leave.

Proposal to shift school to new building A school building is being constructed near Burlton Park. There is a proposal to shift the school to the new building. When it gets completed, we will act accordingly. — Kultaran Singh, District Education Officer

Even during the winters, the morning shift is from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the second shift starts after that and ends at 5.30 pm.

According to information, there were talks of shifting Government Senior Secondary School to a new building, but it did not happen.

District Education Officer Kultaran Singh said a school building was being constructed near Burlton Park. “There is a proposal to shift the school to the new building. When it gets completed, we will act accordingly,” he said.