4 held for selling illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: Nakodar Sadar police on Saturday arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Narindar Singh said nine bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Gurprit Singh, a resident of Ismail Pur colony under the Mehat Pur police station. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused who was released on bail. In the second case, Lohian Khas police arrested Bagga Singh, a resident of Raiwal Bet village, for selling illicit liquor and recovered nine bottles of illicit liquor from him, said IO Avtar Singh. In the third, Bilga police booked Laddu and Harprit of Sangowal village for selling illicit country-made liquor and recovered 30 bottles of liquor and impounded two motorcycles, said investigating officer Buta Ram. OC

11 booked for sand mining

Nakodar: Mehatpur police on Saturday booked 11 persons for indulging in illegal sand mining activities. Investigating officer Nirmal Singh said Jalandhar Mining Department Sub-Divisional Officer Sukhpal Singh complained to the police that the accused were quarrying sand from land of Baghela village gram panchayat. A case has been registered under Sections 21 and 379 of the IPC against the accused. The Mehat Pur Block Development and Panchayat Officer also complained against illegal mining. OC

No ECG at Civil Hospital Nurmahal

Nurmahal: Contrary to the claims made by the state government in providing best treatment to patients at government hospitals, the Community Health Centre, Nurmahal, is deprived of basic facilities. The ECG machine is lying out of order for the past many months. BJP leader Raj Bahadar Sandhir in a representation to the Jalandhar Civil Surgeon has demanded a new ECG machine for Nurmahal at the earliest but to no avail.