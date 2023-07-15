4 held for youth’s murder, weapons recovered

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 14

Model Town police have arrested four accused and recovered the weapons used in the murder of a youth at Reliance petrol pump near village Poonga on Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road.

SHO, Model Town police station, Inspector Karnail Singh said that Tanmay Singh, son of Avtar Singh, a resident of Mohalla Ramgarh, under city police station in Hoshiarpur was killed at a petrol pump on the intervening night of July 7 and 8 due to an old grudge. After this, a case was registered at the Model Town police station on July 8. He said after this, raids were being conducted by different teams of the police to arrest the alleged culprits.

During this, the main accused Vishal, a resident of Piplanwala, Ramandeep and Rohit alias Tunni, residents of Bassi Daulat Khan have been arrested. He said that in the meantime, the weapons used by the accused for killing — khanda — sword and sticks have also been recovered. He said that the alleged accused were presented in court and sent to judicial custody. The juvenile accused in the case, a resident of Piplanwala, has also been arrested and sent to the observation home after being produced in juvenile court. He said that raids are being conducted by the police to arrest the remaining accused.

#Hoshiarpur #Phagwara