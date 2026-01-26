4 held with pistols, ammunition

The district police arrested four persons from different locations during a special naka and recovered two pistols, seven live cartridges, a toy air pistol and three bottles of black spray.

During checking near Balgan Chowk, three men on a motorcycle tried to flee but were caught. A country-made pistol, five cartridges, a toy air pistol and three bottles of black spray were recovered.

The arrested have been identified as Arshnoor Singh (Halwara, Ludhiana), Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan (Mavra Patti, Amritsar), and Abhi (Gillawali Gate, Amritsar).

The motorcycle was seized. In a separate incident, Gobind Kumar Sabharwal (Ward No. 11) was caught hiding near BSNL office with a pistol and two cartridges. Interrogation is ongoing.