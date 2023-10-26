4 housing scheme allottees protest outside Trust office

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 25

Allottees from four housing schemes — Indra Puram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, Bibi Bhani Complex, Surya Enclave and Surya Enclave Extension — staged a protest outside the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) office today.

They later handed over a memorandum to the JIT chairman demanding the release of their outstanding dues totalling Rs 13.70 crore.

The allottees expressed concerns over the persistent failure of the Trust to adhere to directives from district, state, and national consumer commissions regarding the refund of their investments. This cumulative sum of Rs 13.70 crore includes the principal amount, interest and compensation.

Darshan Ahuja, an allottee from Bibi Bhani Complex, appealed for the release of dues. He informed the chairman that they had been struggling for over a decade to get justice. He highlighted the dire state of Bibi Bhani Complex, plagued by illegal encroachments from migrants and anti-social elements.

He said the situation of the land allocated for the Surya Enclave Extension development scheme was no better, with a significant portion converted into a dumping zone and the rest encroached upon by migrants.

The allottees expressed frustration with past governments, which failed to address the issues of corruption and mismanaged housing schemes under the JIT.

“We hoped that the AAP government would initiate an inquiry, but nothing has been done far. We have reached out to the Punjab Chief Minister and met Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh. We met the JIT chairman today, but we remain skeptical about the progress in resolving the grievances,” they said.

Manohar Lal Sehgal, another allottee, said being a retired officer, he was forced to make repeated visits to the JIT office and courts in pursuit of his hard-earned investment. He said over a decade had passed, but neither the previous governments nor the present government have shown any willingness to deliver justice.

In response to the allottees’ demands, the chairman sought two-month time and assured the allottees that their pending payments would be refunded within this period.