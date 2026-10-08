4 hurt in pile-up on Pathankot highway

Four persons, including a woman, were injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving a gas tanker, a Bolero pickup, a car and a motorcycle near Bhangala Chungi on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway here on Wednesday.

The condition of the gas tanker and Bolero pickup drivers was stated to be serious, while a mother-son duo riding the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and were referred to Amritsar after first-aid at the Civil Hospital, Mukerian.

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According to information, three tipper trucks had broken down between Pawar and Bhangala Chungi, forcing traffic to move on one side of the highway. A gas tanker travelling from Jalandhar towards Pathankot collided with an oncoming pick-up. A car coming from behind also got involved in the collision, following which the tanker overturned on the road. A motorcycle approaching from behind was also hit.

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The injured were identified as Gurman Singh, son of Harjinder Singh, and his mother Kamaljit Kaur, both residents of Badhoopur, Rakesh, son of Dalip Singh of Reasi, Rajouri (Jammu), and pick-up driver Sonu. Kamaljit Kaur suffered an arm fracture, while Gurman Singh sustained a leg fracture.

The tanker overturning triggered panic among shopkeepers and commuters. The SSF team, along with locals, rescued the injured from the vehicles and shifted them to the Civil Hospital.

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The police reached the spot, removed the damaged vehicles and restored traffic. The cause of the accident is being investigated.