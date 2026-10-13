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Home / Jalandhar / 4 JC DAV College students top PU postgraduate examinations

4 JC DAV College students top PU postgraduate examinations

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:30 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Dr. Bhanu Gupta, Principal of DAV College, Dasuya, felicitates students who topped in Panjab University examinations.
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In an achievement that highlights the value of sustained academic effort and quality teaching, four postgraduate students of JC DAV College, Dasuya, have secured first positions in their respective programmes during the 2026 academic session of Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The students will be awarded gold medals at the forthcoming university convocation, bringing distinction to the institution and pride to the Kandi region of Punjab.

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The achievers includes Navpreet Kaur in MA English, Rajwinder Kaur in MA Punjabi, Atvir Singh in MSc Physics and Manvi Verma in MSc Information Technology — have excelled across four different disciplines, spanning languages, humanities, physical sciences and emerging technology.

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Their success is significant not merely for the number of medals but also for the diversity of subjects in which the college has produced university toppers. It reflects the importance of academic discipline, dedicated faculty guidance and an environment that encourages students to pursue excellence in their chosen fields.

For JC DAV College, the achievement adds another milestone to its academic journey. The performance of the four students underscores the potential of institutions in the Kandi belt to nurture talent and compete at the university-level. It also sends an encouraging message to students from the region that consistent effort, combined with proper guidance and access to quality education, can lead to outstanding academic outcomes.

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Principal Dr Bhanu Gupta described the achievement as a matter of immense pride for the college and the entire Kandi region. He said the distinction reflected the commitment of the students as well as the institution’s focus on academic excellence. Such accomplishments, he added, motivate other students to set higher goals and pursue them with determination, discipline and a spirit of healthy competition.

The heads of the respective departments also congratulated the medal winners and their parents, acknowledging the perseverance and commitment that had contributed to their success. The college fraternity viewed the achievement as the outcome of a collective effort involving students, teachers and the institution.

The distinction in MA English carries an additional significance for the college. Dr Amandeep Rana, Head of the Department of English, said the latest achievement marked the college’s second gold medal in MA English in the past three years. Bandana Thakur had secured the distinction during the 2024 academic session, indicating continuity in the department’s academic performance.

As the students prepare to receive their medals at the Panjab University convocation, their success stands as a source of inspiration for their peers and a proud moment for JC DAV College, Dasuya. It further strengthens the institution’s standing as a centre of higher learning committed to academic distinction and the intellectual development of young people.

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